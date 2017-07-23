POLITICS
Fantastic Froome clinches fourth Tour de France title
Froome had previously won the 2013, 2015 and 2016 editions and sits fifth overall in the all-time list of Tour victors.
Froome's Sky finished as the best team having claimed the yellow helmets on the first stage in Dusseldorf three weeks ago and never relinquished their lead in the competition. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Chris Froome put on a near-perfect performance to claim his fourth Tour de France and move within one title of cycling's greatest on Sunday as Team Sky tightened their grip on the classic race.

The Briton suffered a few wobbles throughout the 3,540 km race but was always in control over the three weeks thanks to his high-calibre team mates who sheltered him when it mattered in the mountains, leaving the lanky rider to make the difference in the time trials that book-ended the 104th edition.

"I'm speechless, it's amazing," Froome said after getting off his bike and hugging his wife Michelle and son Kellan.

"The Champs Elysees never disappoints, there is something magical when you have spent three weeks thinking about this moment, it's just so rewarding every time.

"Each win has been so unique, such a different battle and this will be remembered as the closest and most hard-fought."

One of the greats

Sky, who have the biggest budget of the teams, have now snatched five of the last six titles and came within a whisker of placing two riders on the podium as Spain's Mikel Landa missed out on the top three by one second.

Froome is now one title behind all-time greats Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spain's Miguel Indurain and French duo Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault.

He is the first to win three consecutive titles since Indurain, who prevailed from 1991-95.

The disgraced Lance Armstrong's seven titles since then have been erased from the record book.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
