POLITICS
Yemeni uses trumpet to save lives
Ahmed Al-Naqib is making an heroic effort to rescue his neighbours by blowing his trumpet before an attack.
Ahmed Al-Naqib blows his trumpet to warn residents of an incoming attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Suffering and misery as Yemen battles with war, poverty, food scarcity and disease.

Life as Yemenis once knew changed after March 2015 when a coalition of nine Arab countries began bombing Shia Houthi rebels to help the internationally recognised government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi return to power.

At least 10,000 civilians have died since March 2015 and 3 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

More than half of the country's population do not have enough food to eat as the economy has been shattered and food prices are on the rise.

Additionally, the country is also battling a nationwide cholera outbreak.

But a man has come up with a unique way to help save lives.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
