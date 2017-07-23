Suffering and misery as Yemen battles with war, poverty, food scarcity and disease.

Life as Yemenis once knew changed after March 2015 when a coalition of nine Arab countries began bombing Shia Houthi rebels to help the internationally recognised government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi return to power.

At least 10,000 civilians have died since March 2015 and 3 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

More than half of the country's population do not have enough food to eat as the economy has been shattered and food prices are on the rise.