The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has agreed with several non-OPEC producers led by Russia to cut oil output by a combined 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2017 until the end of March 2018.

But OPEC states Libya and Nigeria were exempted to help them recover from years of unrest.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said his country would limit crude oil exports at 6.6 million bpd in August, almost one million bpd below levels a year ago.

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said on Monday the group would quickly address weak compliance with output cuts by some OPEC states and would monitor rising production from Nigeria and Libya, which have been exempted from the curbs.

The deal to curb output-propelled crude prices above $58 a barrel in January but they have since slipped back to a $45 to $50 range as the effort to drain global inventories has taken longer than expected.

Rising output from US shale producers has offset the impact of the output curbs, as has climbing production from Libya and Nigeria.

"We must acknowledge that the market has turned bearish with several key factors driving these sentiments," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told a meeting of a committee that monitors the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC states.

Alongside Saudi Arabia, the committee known as the JMMC includes Russia, Kuwait, Venezuela, Algeria and Oman. It has the power to recommend measures to other producers involved in the pact, depending on market conditions.

JMMC is due to announce its position later on Monday.

Falih said that weaker compliance with cuts by some OPEC members and a rise in OPEC exports were helping soften prices.