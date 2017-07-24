The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC ) on Monday announced their plans to launch as a political party on September 1 as the group transitions into civilian life.

The move came as part of a historic peace agreement signed in November to overcome an armed conflict that lasted over half a century.

"We will publicly launch the party on September 1 in the Plaza de Bolivar," in Bogota, guerrilla commander Carlos Antonio Lozada told AFP after a news conference by the leftist group, almost a month after it completed its disarmament.

The peace accord allows the FARC 10 unelected seats in Congress through 2026 and grants amnesty to the majority of ex-fighters. Rebels convicted by special courts of human rights violations will avoid traditional prison sentences, instead performing reparations work such as removing landmines.

The group has not yet announced which of its members will fill the congressional seats or the new party's name, but will hold meetings before the launch to fine-tune its policy proposals, Lozada said.

"In the coming days we will focus on not just the names but above all and fundamentally the proposals," he added.