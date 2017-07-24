Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, told reporters on Monday he "didn't collude, nor know of anyone else in the [presidential election] campaign" who do so with Russia or any foreign government.

Kushner met behind closed doors with Senate Intelligence Committee staff earlier in the day where he handed over documents and records of his contact with Russian officials during the campaign and the presidential transition.

After meeting the committee for about two hours on Capitol Hill, Kushner returned to the White House where he made a statement to reporters outside but did not take questions.

"The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," Kushner said.

"I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," he said in a written statement issued before the Senate session.

"I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector."

He detailed four meetings he held last year with Russian officials in a statement on Monday, saying he "did not collude" with Moscow during the 2016 US election campaign.

Russia probe

Trump, who has called the Russia probes politically motivated, lashed out at the investigations in Twitter messages on Monday.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is one of several congressional panels investigating the Russia matter, along with a criminal probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the FBI.

US intelligence agencies have determined that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, engaged in a campaign of hacking and propaganda to tilt the election in Trump's favour.

Russia denies the allegations and Trump denied his campaign colluded with Moscow.

Meeting with Russian Ambassador

Kushner said he first met Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in Washington in April 2016 and shook hands.

He said he did not recall phone calls with Kislyak between April and November 2016, as reported by Reuters in May, had found no evidence of the calls in phone records and was sceptical they took place.

Reuters reported that there were at least 18 phone calls, text messages and emails between Trump campaign associates and Kremlin-linked individuals between April and November 2016, according to current and former officials.

Among those 18 contacts were six calls between Trump associates and Kislyak.

At least two of the sources identified Kushner as involved in at least two of those calls with Kislyak.

The six calls with Kislyak also included former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, those sources said.