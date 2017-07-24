POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Harsh conditions force Mongolian nomads to move to cities
Mongolia suffers from a unique weather phenomenon known as 'dzud' – long droughts followed by severe winters. The most recent has killed more than 40,000 livestock.
Harsh conditions force Mongolian nomads to move to cities
Livestock grazing and nomads' tents ('yurt' in Turkic, 'ger' in Mongolian) in Zuunmod, Tuv Aimag, Mongolia. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

Around a third of Mongolia's three million people are nomads, relying on their herds for their livelihoods.

In recent years, however, harsh winters have killed off many of their animals, forcing them to move into the cities.

But often they find life there just as tough.

Recommended

"Sometimes we have nothing to eat for one or two days. Some days we skip a meal because I need to save limited food for the next day so we don't go two days without eating," said Jamiynsurengiin Olzod, a seamstress who moved to the city.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin