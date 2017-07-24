Seventeen employees of Turkey's Cumhuriyet newspaper went on trial on Monday accused of supporting a terrorist group.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to 43 years in jail for staff from the paper, including some of Turkey's best-known journalists. They are accused of targeting the presidency and government through "asymmetric war methods."

Cumhuriyet is accused of writing stories that serve "separatist manipulation."

The newspaper's editor Murat Sabuncu and other senior staff have been in pre-trial detention since being arrested in November.

Other defendants include columnist Kadri Gursel, the paper's editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, cartoonist Musa Kart and Ahmet Sik, who once wrote a book critical of Gulen's movement. Former editor Can Dundar, who is in Germany, is being tried in absentia.

The newspaper has called the charges "imaginary accusations and slander." Social media posts comprised the bulk of evidence in the indictment, along with allegations that staff had been in contact with users of Bylock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by followers of US-based Fetullah Gulen.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more details.