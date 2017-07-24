WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Qatar on last leg of Gulf tour
During his visit, Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who said Qatar is open to dialogue with Gulf countries so long as Qatar's sovereignty is respected.
Erdogan arrives in Qatar on last leg of Gulf tour
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is welcomed by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani in Doha, Qatar, July 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

Turkey's president has arrived in Qatar on the final leg of a Gulf tour aimed at forging a resolution to the diplomatic standoff gripping the nation and four fellow Arab countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday from Kuwait, which has been mediating the dispute. He earlier met with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, which leads an anti-Qatar bloc that includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Doha.

Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who has said Qatar is open to dialogue so long as Qatar's sovereignty is respected.

Recommended

The Turkish leader is accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli, Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar, and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) head Hakan Fidan.

Erdogan had held talks with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as part of his efforts to solve the Gulf crisis, triggered by the cutoff of relations between Qatar and four Arab states, who accuse Doha of supporting terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar and presented a list of demands to Doha to end the siege, including the closure of the Al Jazeera television network and Turkish base in Doha, or face further sanctions.

Doha denies the accusation of terrorism and contends the blockade is a violation of international law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54