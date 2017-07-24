Turkey's president has arrived in Qatar on the final leg of a Gulf tour aimed at forging a resolution to the diplomatic standoff gripping the nation and four fellow Arab countries.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday from Kuwait, which has been mediating the dispute. He earlier met with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, which leads an anti-Qatar bloc that includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Doha.

Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, who has said Qatar is open to dialogue so long as Qatar's sovereignty is respected.