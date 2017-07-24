Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will meet behind closed doors this week with both the House and Senate intelligence committees investigating possible collusion between the president's campaign and Russia.

Kushner will testify before the Senate intelligence committee on Monday, according to his lawyer, and the House panel on Tuesday. He is married to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka.

The 36-year-old White House aide will be asked about his meetings with Russia's ambassador to Washington, the head of a major Russian bank, and a Russian lawyer – the latter along with Trump's son Donald Jr.

TRT World 's Jon Brain reports.

"There's a lot we want to know," Adam Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House committee, said on Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" program.

"We certainly want to know about several of the meetings that have been alleged to have taken place," he added.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said he hoped the appearances would be "the last time that he has to talk about Russia."

Special counsel and former FBI director Robert Mueller is leading an investigation into possible collusion, but the House and Senate have organised separate probes.

Donald Jr and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort are currently negotiating with the Senate Judiciary Committee about how and when they might testify about their Russia links.