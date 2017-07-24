The parents of Charlie Gard returned to London's High Court on Monday to withdraw an application to send him to the United States for experimental treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates cried as their lawyer Grant Armstrong told the court that recent medical tests on Charlie showed the baby has irreversible muscular damage.

"It's too late for Charlie," Armstrong said. "The damage has been done."

Armstrong said the news had left Charlie's parents extremely distressed and they now "wish to spend the maximum amount of time they have left with Charlie."

The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition and his parents wanted him to receive experimental treatment in the United States.

But doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where Charlie is being treated, had argued that the treatment wouldn't help and could cause the child pain.

They wanted to switch off his life support and allow him to die peacefully.

Britain's courts backed by the European Court of Human Rights also refused permission on the grounds that it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect it would help the 11-month-old child.

The couple had met with Michio Hirano, a professor of neurology at New York's Columbia University Medical Center, who was willing to lead Charlie's experimental treatment.

After examining Charlie, who cannot breathe without a ventilator, Hirano said there was at least a 10 percent chance his nucleoside therapy could improve the baby's condition, and that there is a "small but significant" chance it would help aid brain functions.