Britain's government will announce on Wednesday that it will ban the sale of petrol and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 when all vehicles must be fully electric as part of a plan to clean up air pollution, local media reported on Tuesday.

The reported move follows a similar announcement earlier this month by the French government.

No one was immediately available for comment at Britain's environment ministry which was due to make the announcement.

The sale of new hybrid vehicles that have an electric motor combined with a petrol or diesel engine would also end under the plan, The Times said.