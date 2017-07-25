WORLD
At least 10 civilians killed in Syrian regime air strikes
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said regime warplanes carried out air strikes in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta since a cessation of hostilities was declared on Saturday.
Children walk past rubble of damaged buildings at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, July 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

Syrian regime air strikes killed at least 10 civilians and injured 30 in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.

The deaths were the first civilian casualties in the area, the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus, since a cessation of hostilities was declared there on Saturday.

The Syria Civil Defence, a rescue service also known as the White Helmets which operate in the area, said the dead included five children and two women.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian regime on the report.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdury reports on the latest.

Executions in Idlib

Hardline Wahabbi rebel group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) carried out its first public executions on Monday after it gained full control of Idlib city from the moderate Ahrar al Sham (AS) rebel group.

HTS, mainly made up of former Al Qaeda-linked Nusra front members, publicly executed two men who it accused of carrying out a car bomb attack that killed 13 of its members and 3 civilians on Sunday.

HTS took full control of Idlib city on Sunday after fighters from AS fully withdrew from the city following tense clashes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
