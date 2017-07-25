A four-storey building housing a nursing home in the suburbs of the Indian city of Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four people with more than 30 feared trapped, fire and police officials said.

"Rescue work with the help of rescue gear is in process," said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"Removal of the topmost reinforced concrete slab is in progress, as is a search for trapped persons inside the cavity."