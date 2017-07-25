WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mumbai building collapse kills at least four
Rescue workers are searching through rubble of a collapsed building in Mumbai for at least 30 people who are feared trapped.
Mumbai building collapse kills at least four
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the suburbs of Mumbai, India, July 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

A four-storey building housing a nursing home in the suburbs of the Indian city of Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four people with more than 30 feared trapped, fire and police officials said.

"Rescue work with the help of rescue gear is in process," said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"Removal of the topmost reinforced concrete slab is in progress, as is a search for trapped persons inside the cavity."

Recommended

Rahangdale said the ground floor of the building in Ghatkopar housed a nursing home, which was vacant, while the rest of the building was occupied by three or four families on each floor.

He said 14 fire engines, two rescue vans and eight ambulances were at the site.

A police official at the site said 12 people had so far been rescued.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54