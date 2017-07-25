The two principal rivals in conflict-ridden Libya, who are to hold French-brokered talks on Tuesday near Paris, are committed to a ceasefire and elections "as soon as possible," said a draft statement which was released ahead of the talks.

The statement says Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar, the rival military commander who controls the east of the conflict-ridden country, are also committed to holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

"We are committed to a ceasefire" and we make the solemn commitment to work for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible," said the presidency, quoting the rival leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron will mediate talks and persuade both sides to at least outline a roadmap for an end to a conflict that has plunged the oil-rich country into chaos.

French officials at the talks stressed that the document was one of several working versions being circulated ahead of the meeting.

The 10-point version also says that only a political solution can end the crisis and it backs the Skhirat Agreement, agreed in 2015 with UN backing, as the basis for a political process in Libya.

The two men are holding talks for the first time since a rare meeting in Abu Dhabi in May.

Political rivalry