Turkey's religious authority Diyanet on Wednesday published a report on the misuse of religion by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The organisation, which Turkey considers as terrorist, is run by US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, who has been in self-imposed exile in the United States for years.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Mehmet Gormez, who heads the Diyanet, shared the details of the report as he addressed a program in capital Ankara on the report's release.

The report analyses around 670 hours of recorded speeches of FETO leader Fetullah Gulen and a total of 80 of his publications.