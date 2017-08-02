LAGOS, Nigeria — Christina Gbenu goes everywhere with four dolls tied to her wrapper, a traditional piece of colourful cloth that is worn around the waist in Nigeria.

The dolls symbolise her four dead children. They died in November 2016, when the state government carried out a violent demolition of Otodo Gbame, an urban slum that had long existed in the heart of Lagos. At least 13 people were killed in the devastation and several dozen injured. By April 2017, the entire slum of 30,000 inhabitants was flattened.

Gbenu tells people that the ghosts of her two sets of twins haunt her sleep at night, appearing in her dreams vividly, as though they were still alive. She says the ghosts of children do not rest in peace, because they died too young.

"I was sitting inside my shop when policemen walked up to me," Gbenu tells TRT World, sitting on a stool over the ruins of Otodo Gbame.

Prior to the demolition, Gbenu says she was a "petty trader," selling cooked food, snacks and drinks out of her home.

"They came with guns and other harmful weapons," she says. "I was so afraid, I ran away without the children. When I went back, they had set fire to my building. I lost my two sets of twins [who were inside the house]."

The loss of her children has had a massive psychological and emotional impact on her. Her eyes are bloodshot and heavy with weariness.

Otodo Gbame was built on top of a lagoon, with endless shanties held up by bamboo sticks and cheap wood. Its roofs leaked when it rained. But its location made it desirable in the eyes of real estate developers. Situated in Lekki Phase 1, an exotic high-end area that is home to some of Lagos' richest people, they viewed the slum as a potential source of great commercial value – the only barrier being its poor and powerless inhabitants.

Soon after the demolition, the speedy construction of what looks like an luxury estate began, erasing the remnants of the community that, locals say, had survived there for over 200 years.

The state government was ruthless, working hand-in-hand with developers to flatten the Otodo Gbame slum. Even a court ruling last November asking the state to restrain from continuing demolitions was violated in March, when several dozen shanties were bulldozed in the contentious area.

Isaac Hassan, a furniture maker, was at work when the government forces knocked his house down. "When I came back, it was dark everywhere, the house had been razed. I couldn't find my wife and children. They had jumped into the water to protect themselves," Hassan says.

The Lagos state authorities defended the demolition drive, calling the community a "ticking time bomb, an environmental hazard and a den of armed robbers."

The government's spokesperson, Steve Ayorinde, declared in a press release that the Otodo Gbame dwellers will not be allowed to return to the area or to erect shanties and "perpetuate unsanitary and environmentally dangerous conditions."

He degraded the entire settlement as "illegal, without any title or appropriate government approval."

But the Justice and Empowerment Initiative, a non-profit organisation that has worked extensively in the community, calls the government's argument a ruse.

"This is their home in Lagos," Megan Chapman, who is the co-founder of the NGO, tells TRT World. "These people have lived on that land for centuries and have nowhere else to go."

Chapman says since the state embarked on the demolition campaign, they have come up with various conflicting excuses as justification.