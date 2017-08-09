The FBI seized documents from the home of Donald Trump's former campaign manager in a July raid as part of probe into alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 elections.

The statement came from the spokesman of Paul Manafort who was the manager of Donald Trump's presidential election campaign.

The predawn raid was conducted at Manafort's home in the Washington suburb of Alexandria without advance warning on July 26, according to a Washington Post report. A day before the raid, Manafort had met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," the spokesman Jason Maloni said in an email.