FBI raids former Trump campaign manager's home
The home of Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign manager came under raid by FBI agent a day after he met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee over Russian meddling in the election.
Paul Manafort appears at a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, US, July 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

The FBI seized documents from the home of Donald Trump's former campaign manager in a July raid as part of probe into alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 elections.

The statement came from the spokesman of Paul Manafort who was the manager of Donald Trump's presidential election campaign.

The predawn raid was conducted at Manafort's home in the Washington suburb of Alexandria without advance warning on July 26, according to a Washington Post report. A day before the raid, Manafort had met with staff members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," the spokesman Jason Maloni said in an email.

The search warrant was wide-ranging and FBI agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller departed the home with various records, the Post reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for Mueller's office, declined to comment.

