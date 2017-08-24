Police in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam detained the driver of a van with a number of gas tanks inside after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled on Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said.

A second suspect was arrested by Dutch police early Thursday in the south of the Netherlands in relation to the Rotterdam threat, the Dutch public broadcaster said.

Although Spanish police tipped the Dutch to potential danger at the venue known as Maassilo, a judicial source in Spain said there was no link to the attacks in Catalonia last week.

The source said the tip resulted from an investigation by the Spanish Civil Guard that had been under way for some time.

High alert

Cities across Europe have been on high alert after Daesh claimed attacks in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia last week which left 15 people dead and around 100 injured.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said at a press conference that the van's driver, who is Spanish, was being questioned by police.

Aboutaleb warned against "swift conclusions" while noting the white van had Spanish licence plates and had been flagged for circling near the concert venue.

"It would be wrong at this moment to pile up these facts and conclude ... there was a plan to attack with gas bottles," he said.

Spanish news agency Europa Press, quoting Spanish anti-terrorist force sources, reported that the Spaniard arrested in Rotterdam had, in principle, no link to terrorism.

The gas canisters in his vehicle were apparently for domestic use, it said.

Military explosives experts were deployed to Rotterdam to examine the van, police said.

Ongoing investigations

Dutch police questioned on Thursday the Spanish man detained with gas canisters in a van.