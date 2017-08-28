Millions of Syrians who have sought refuge from the war in Turkey now worry about giving up the safety they've found in their new home, including the children.

Those who want to return to Syria are acutely aware of the risk of being caught in the crossfire between the Syrian regime, US-backed fighter groups and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army.

Tasneem Omar's family escaped Raqqa when Daesh took over, proclaiming the Syrian city as the terror group's caliphate.