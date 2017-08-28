WORLD
2 MIN READ
"I want to go to Raqqa but only after the bombing stops"
Tasneem is 12 and makes $5 a day selling tissues in Turkey where her family is seeking refuge from the Syrian war. Thousands of Syrian children like her dream of returning home but worry about giving up the safety they've found in Turkey.
"I want to go to Raqqa but only after the bombing stops"
A refugee family from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey. / Reuters Archive
August 28, 2017

Millions of Syrians who have sought refuge from the war in Turkey now worry about giving up the safety they've found in their new home, including the children. 

Those who want to return to Syria are acutely aware of the risk of being caught in the crossfire between the Syrian regime, US-backed fighter groups and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army. 

Tasneem Omar's family escaped Raqqa when Daesh took over, proclaiming the Syrian city as the terror group's caliphate.

Recommended

Tasneem is now 12 years old. She wants to go back home, but "when the bombing stops."

TRT World's Yasin Eken has Tasneem's story and reports from Gaziantep on an initiative to ensure Syrian children living in Turkey don't become a lost generation. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54