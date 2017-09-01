Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi says his US-backed forces have taken northern Nineveh province back from Daesh, including the town of Tal Afar.

But pockets of resistance remain in nearby Ayadiya, where militants fled after they were driven from Tal Afar.

Iraqi forces have surrounded several hundred hardcore Daesh members and ordered them to surrender or die.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has this report from the front line.

Pockets of resistance

Iraqi army divisions and federal police, backed by units from Iran-backed Shia paramilitaries, retook much of Ayadiya on Thursday.

But pockets of resistance remain and Iraqi forces are battling in closed quarters to drive the remaining militants from the town.

"We have to make sure that no more terrorists remain hiding inside the town's houses," Army Lieutenant Colonel Salah Kareem said.

Iraqi forces will intensify their operations on Friday, to dislodge the militants still entrenched inside scattered houses, army officers said.

Iraqis liberating Iraqis

Many of the less than a thousand Daesh now thought to be in Ayadiya came from Tal Afar, where up to 2,000 battle-hardened militants were believed to be defending the town against some 50,000 government troops last week.

US Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend congratulated the Iraqi forces on achieving a "stunningly swift and decisive" victory in Tal Afar.