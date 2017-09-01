The loss of water and health risks from flooding are among the hazards emerging in the aftermath of Harvey, which roared ashore late last Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in half a century.

Police and soldiers rescued thousands still stranded on Thursday after Harvey killed at least 44 people and displaced more than a million on the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Texas: a long road to recovery

Some 779,000 Texans have been told to leave their homes and another 980,000 left voluntarily amid dangers of new flooding from swollen rivers and reservoirs, according to Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Elaine Duke.

The city of Beaumont, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Houston, had its water supply cut off.

Doctors and nurses evacuated some 190 people from a hospital that halted operation after the storm knocked out water service in the city of almost 120,000 people.

Neighbouring Orange County ordered remaining residents to evacuate from low-lying areas after a forecast that the Neches River would crest on Friday, threatening homes.

There were explosions at a chemical plant about 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Houston after it was engulfed by floodwater.

Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it heads inland, leaving devastation across more than 480 kilometres (300 miles) in the southeast corner of the state.

Jessica Richard, 24, said she waited out the storm in her home in Port Arthur, about 135 kilometres (85 miles) east of Houston, until Thursday morning when water on her street rose to waist-high. She was picked up by a passing truck.

Richard said her nephew had been trapped with several family members overnight in a flooded apartment. “He said there were snakes in the water and spiders crawling up the walls. But they got out,” she said.

House-by-house

In the US energy hub of Houston, firefighters conducted a house-by-house search to rescue stranded survivors and recover bodies as some residents began to return to their homes to assess the damage.

Around 70 percent of Harris County, which encompasses Houston, was covered with 45 cm (18 inches) or more of water, county officials said.

US Vice President Mike Pence visited Texas on Thursday, touring the coastal city of Rockport, where Harvey slammed ashore six days ago.

“The American people are with you. We are here today, we will be here tomorrow and we will be here every day until this city and this state and this region rebuild bigger and better than ever before,” Pence said outside a damaged church.

Gasoline futures soared more than 13 percent on Thursday as almost a quarter of US refining capacity had been knocked offline, raising fears of fuel shortages.