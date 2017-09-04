WORLD
1 MIN READ
Houston residents find their homes flooded with possibly toxic water
Floodwaters are still a noxious threat after sewers overflowed due to Hurricane Harvey. Spillage includes fuel, pesticide and chemical waste.
Houston residents find their homes flooded with possibly toxic water
A sign for luxury real estate in Houston, Texas. The American Red Cross says about 37,000 families are staying in 270 shelters after Harvey caused flooding in much of the south of the US state. / Reuters
September 4, 2017

Harvey's filthy flood waters pose significant dangers to human safety and the environment even after water levels drop far enough that southeast Texas residents no longer fear for their lives, according to experts.

Houston already was notorious for sewer overflows following rainstorms. Now the system, with 40 wastewater treatment plants across the far-flung metropolis, faces an unprecedented challenge.

State officials said several dozen sewer overflows had been reported in areas affected by the hurricane, including Corpus Christi. Private septic systems in rural areas could fail as well.

Recommended

Also stirred into the noxious brew are spilt fuel, run-off from waste sites, lawn pesticides and pollutants from the region's many petroleum refineries and chemical plants.

TRT World's Darren Lyn reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54