At an annual summit that has largely been overshadowed by North Korea’s apparent test of a hydrogen bomb, the five BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – condemned several terror groups originating in Pakistan without naming the country, on Monday.

The grouping agreed to strengthen cooperation against a range of organisations it described as "terrorist" – a statement which New Delhi hailed as a diplomatic victory.

The five also pledged their opposition to protectionism, a theme increasingly taken up by host Chinese President Xi Jinping as rising anti-globalisation sentiment in the West threatens China's vast export markets.

In the 43-page declaration, Xi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Michel Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma said they would work together to improve global economic governance to foster "a more just and equitable international order."

They also strongly condemned North Korea's sixth – and most powerful – nuclear test that took place Sunday.

Preeti Saran, an official with India's Ministry of External Affairs, said each leader had referred to North Korea's nuclear test when they spoke during their meeting.

Uniting against terrorism

The 71-point BRICS Summit 2017 Xiamen Declaration named the Afghan Taliban, Daesh, Al Qaeda and “its affiliates” which included “the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e -Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] and Hizbut Tahrir.”

Other groups named as affiliates included Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

While TTP, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Laskhar-e-Taiba remain tethered to Pakistan, Hizbut Tahrir originated from Jerusalem in the 1950s and Haqqani Network from Afghanistan in the 1970s.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is of particular concern to India as it accuses the group of attacking Indian installations in India and Indian-administered Kashmir with the help of Pakistan.

A week before the summit, China dismissed India’s desire to discuss its concerns on terrorism coming from Pakistan by saying that BRICS was not the right forum.

Beijing, a longtime ally of Pakistan, also defended its neighbour after it was reprimanded and warned by US President Donald Trump in his South Asia policy speech in August.

Trumped by North Korea

The summit has been overshadowed by North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test, which came on Sunday just hours before Xi opened the meeting with a keynote speech, and prompted a vow of a “massive” military response from the United States if it or its allies were threatened.