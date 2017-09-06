President Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped a programme that protects from deportation almost 800,000 young men and women who were brought into the United States as children but were undocumented.

He ordered a phased-out dismantling that gives a gridlocked Congress six months to decide the immigrants' fate.

Trump's action, announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rescinds a programme called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Washington.

Most of the immigrants protected by DACA, dubbed "Dreamers," came from Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The administration presented the move as necessary to show respect for the country's immigration laws, and said nobody covered by the programme would be affected before March 5.

The programme, created by Democratic former President Barack Obama, is supported by Democrats and many business leaders, and hundreds of people protested outside the White House over Tuesday's announcement.

Democrats and civil liberties advocates blasted Trump, including Obama.

Obama issued a statement calling Trump's action a political decision, defending DACA's legality and urging Congress to protect Dreamers.

"This is about young people who grew up in America - kids who study in our schools, young adults who are starting careers, patriots who pledge allegiance to our flag. These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper," Obama said.

"President Trump's decision to end DACA is a deeply shameful act of political cowardice and a despicable assault on innocent young people in communities across America," said Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Sessions said the action does not mean the DACA recipients are "bad people."

"To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple. That would be an open-border policy and the American people have rightly rejected that," Sessions said.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said: "I do not favour punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognise that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws."

The move to end DACA marked the latest action by Trump that is sure to alienate Hispanic Americans, a growing segment of the US population and an increasingly important voting bloc.

Trump's order, deferring the actual end of the programme, effectively kicks responsibility for the fate of the Dreamers to his fellow Republicans who control Congress.

But Congress has been unable since the president took office in January to pass any major legislation and has been bitterly divided over immigration in the past.

Obama bypassed Congress and created DACA through an executive order in 2012. Sessions said the Trump administration concluded that Obama exceeded his authority in setting up the programme, which has long been the target of conservative hardliners on the issue of immigration.

Elaine Duke, acting head of the Homeland Security Department, issued a memo rescinding DACA.

The department will provide a limited window, until October 5, for some DACA recipients whose work permits expire before March 5 to apply to renew those permits.