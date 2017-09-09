WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says unity among Arab partners essential for regional stability
The US President spoke separately with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the White House said in a statement.
Trump says unity among Arab partners essential for regional stability
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Kuwaits Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah after their meetings at the White House in Washington, September 7, 2017. / Reuters
September 9, 2017

US President Donald Trump spoke separately on Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the White House said in a statement.

Trump told them that unity among Washington’s Arab partners was essential to promoting regional stability and countering terrorism.

“The president also emphasised that all countries must follow through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to defeat terrorism, cut off funding for terrorist groups, and combat extremist ideology,” the White House said.

Trump also spoke to Qatar’s al Thani on Thursday.

Addressing a joint-press conference with the Emir of Kuwait on Thursday, Trump said that he would be willing to step in and mediate a dispute among the US-allied Arab states and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar on June 5, suspending air and shipping routes with the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, which is home to the region’s biggest US military base.

Recommended

Doha denies the charges and accuses the four boycotting countries of attacking its sovereignty.

Thani calls Saudi crown prince

Earlier on Friday, Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed his intention to sit at the dialogue table to discuss the dispute with Riyadh along with three neighbouring Arab states.

The Saudi crown prince welcomed the Qatari rulers desire to hold dialogue, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The kingdom suspended any dialogue with Qatar, accusing it of "distorting facts", just after a report of the phone call between the leaders of both countries suggested a breakthrough in the Gulf dispute.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54