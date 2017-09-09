WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea urges nuclear build-up on anniversary
North Korea's state media marked the nation's founding anniversary with calls for a nuclear arms buildup, in defiance of mounting international sanctions.
North Korea urges nuclear build-up on anniversary
North Korean soldiers are seen during the 69th founding anniversary of the country at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, North Korea. September 9, 2017. / Reuters
September 9, 2017

North Koreans on Saturday celebrated another public holiday with familiar routines, laying flowers and bowing in front of statues and portraits of past leaders while the outside world kept a close watch amid speculations that another missile test is near.

South Korea's government earlier said North Korea could potentially mark the 69th founding anniversary with its third test of a developmental intercontinental ballistic missile, in defiance of UN sanctions and amid an escalating standoff with the US.

Pyongyang marks its founding anniversary each year with a big display of pageantry and military hardware.

It adds to mounting international concern as Pyongyang comes ever closer to achieving its goal of becoming a fully-fledged nuclear power.

No weapons test was detected from North Korea on Saturday but state media marked the anniversary with calls for a nuclear arms buildup, in defiance of mounting international sanctions.

"The defence sector, in step with the party's Byungjin policy (of developing the economy and nuclear weapons at the same time) must make cutting-edge Juche weapons in greater quantities," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial, referring to the national philosophy of "Juche" or self-reliance.

The mouthpiece of the North's ruling party called for more "miracle-like events" such as the two ICBM tests to deter the United States which it said was bent on "decapitating" the nation's leader Kim Jong-Un.

Recommended

TRT World's US correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.

The sixth nuclear test carried out by North Korea last week has drawn condemnation from across the world.

The US on Friday formally requested the UN Security Council to convene for vote over new tough sanctions on Pyongyang.

Russia and China have, however, resisted the US move with Moscow saying the Washington’s call for new sanctions is too early.

Last year, North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on the September 9 anniversary.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters, AP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54