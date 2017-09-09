Sloane Stephens dominated a shaky Madison Keys in the US Open final and won 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday to earn her first Grand Slam title, capping a remarkably rapid rise after sitting out 11 months because of foot surgery.

The 83rd-ranked Stephens is only the second unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era, which began in 1968.

This was the first all-American women's final at Flushing Meadows since 2002, when Serena Williams beat Venus Williams.