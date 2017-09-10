Packing 210 kilometres per hour (130-mph) winds, Hurricane Irma knocked out electricity to about two million Florida homes and businesses on Sunday. Irma threatened the state's Gulf Coast with potentially catastrophic flooding.

The storm, one of the most powerful ever recorded in the Atlantic, passed over the Florida Keys archipelago off the state's southern tip. Irma was on a course for the state's western coast, which was expecting storm surges – water driven ashore by the winds – of up to 4.6 metres (15 feet), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

NHC said on Sunday while weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while it moves near or along the west coast of Florida.

"I am very concerned about the west coast," Florida Governor Rick Scott told Fox News Sunday.

The coastline is home to cities like Tampa and St Petersburg.

Irma on Sunday was set to make landfall in Florida with devastating winds and threatening storm surges after a destructive march up Cuba's northern coast.

This is a life-threatening situation, the NHC said.

Irma comes just days after Hurricane Harvey dumped record-setting rain in Texas.

The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.

The storm was a Category 4 hurricane about 70 miles (115 km) south-southeast of Key West, Florida, as of 2 am EDT (0600 GMT) on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (210 kph), the NHC said.

A Category 4 storm is the second-highest designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Its current trajectory suggests Irma will slam into St Petersburg which has not suffered a major hurricane in nearly a century.

Wind gusts near hurricane force began to batter the Florida Keys late on Saturday, the NHC said.

The NHC put out a hurricane watch and warning for almost all of the state into Georgia and South Carolina - an area where about 20 million people live.

Storm surges pushed by a high tide were forecast to be as high as 15 feet (4.6 m) for low-lying areas along the state's west coast on Sunday, which could produce catastrophic flooding for thousands of homes.

In the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World all were closing Saturday.

The Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando airports shut down.

TRT World'sGiles Gibson reports from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Devastating Cuba

Hurricane Irma ripped roofs off houses and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline as it raked Cuba's northern coast after devastating islands the length of the Caribbean in a trail of destruction that has left 22 people dead so far.

In Cuba, the destruction along the north central coast was similar to that suffered by other Caribbean islands over the last week as Irma plowed into Ciego de Avila province.

It was the first time the eye of a Category 5 storm had made landfall in Cuba since 1932, state media said.

At 09:00 am Saturday, the Cuban government issued a hurricane warning across the country, with more than one million people being evacuated from affected regions.

TRT World spoke to journalist Ed Augustin in Havana, Cuba.

As Irma left Cuba late Saturday and directed its force toward Florida, authorities on the island were assessing the damage and warning of staggering damage to keys off the northern coast studded with all-inclusive resorts and cities, as well as farmland in central Cuba.

There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba – a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness – but authorities were trying to restore power, clear roads and warned that people should stay off the streets of Havana because flooding could continue into Monday.

Residents of "the capital should know that the flooding is going to last more than 36 hours, in other words, it is going to persist," Civil Defense Colonel Luis Angel Macareno said late Saturday. He added the waters had reached at about 2,000 feet (600 meters) into Havana.