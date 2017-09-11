Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category Two storm after making its second landfall in Florida on Sunday, US forecasters warned.

The warning, however, still had “dangerous” winds causing “life-threatening” storm surges.

At 5:00 pm local time (2100 GMT), the hurricane had top winds of 177 kilometres per hour at the top end of the Category Two storm range.

The eye of the storm is located just eight kilometres north of Naples, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

“Dangerous storm surges expected immediately after the eye passage along the Florida West Coast,” the NHC said.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

It cautioned that although it was set to weaken further, Irma was expected to remain a hurricane at least through early Monday.

TRT World ’s Gile Gibson earlier reported from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Trump approves federal aid for Florida

US President Donald Trump on Sunday approved a major disaster declaration for Florida and ordered federal aid to help the state struck by the storm.

The declaration means residents and businesses can apply for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs.

The federal government will also reimburse counties for emergency protective measures including evacuation and sheltering costs as well as for much of the costs of debris removal.

Irma leaves 2 million homes, businesses without power

Irma knocked out power to more than 2.4 million homes and businesses in Florida on Sunday.

The storm threatened millions more as it crept up the state’s west coast, and full restoration of service will take weeks, local electric utilities said.

Much of the state had yet to feel the full brunt of the storm as Irma barreled across the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and rolled up the state’s southwest coast.

TRT World ’s Ediz Tiyansan had earlier filed this report from his hotel in Miami.

With maximum sustained winds of 195 km per hour, as it was a Category 3 storm earlier - the third worst on the Saffir-Simpson scale.