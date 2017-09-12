Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lambasted Myanmar for the "atrocities" that have driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims across the border into Bangladesh in recent weeks.

The government of Buddhist-majority Myanmar says its security forces are fighting Rohingya militants behind a surge of violence in Rakhine state that began on August 25, and that they are doing all they can to avoid harming civilians.

The Myanmar government says about 400 people have been killed in the fighting, the latest in the western state. Others estimate it to be in the region of 1,000.

The Bangladeshi leader urged Myanmar to take the Rohingya refugees back, while the country's parliament passed a motion on Monday night, urging the UN and other countries to pressure Myanmar to ensure for their safety and recognise their citizenship.

"Myanmar must take back every Rohingya who entered Bangladesh and who are coming in now," she told lawmakers late on Monday. "We can cooperate to rehabilitate them in their country."

The prime minister criticised Myanmar's authorities for the recent violence against the Rohingya, which she said had reached a level beyond description.

"We don't understand why successive Myanmar regimes carried out such atrocities on a particular community when the country is comprised of different groups," she said, noting that Bangladesh had long been protesting the persecution of Rohingya.

Regardless, "they are sending Rohingya to Bangladesh afresh," Hasina said. "Women are being raped and tortured, children are being killed, and houses are being set on fire in Rakhine area."

More Rohingya on the move

Some 370,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar and entered Bangladesh since an upsurge in violence late last month, the United Nations said on Tuesday.