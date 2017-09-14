WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fleeing Syrian farmers follow sheep to safety
Held captive by Daesh, bombed by the Russians and surrounded by the regime, Syrian farmers use sheep to steer through minefields.
Fleeing Syrian farmers follow sheep to safety
Civilians in Syria afre forced to flee their homes due to violence, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of battle as they try to escape. / AP
September 14, 2017

There are new reports every day about military advances, sieges and the death toll from Syria’s war.

Millions of civilians in Syria have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of battle as they try to seek safety. 

Families have to cross minefields, dodge bullets, and hide in mountains, as they pass through territories held by Daesh, bombed by the Russians and surrounded by the regime. 

Recommended

Local shepherds have found a solution by sending their cattle and sheep into fields first to secure the path from mines.  

TRT World’s Rahul Radhakrishnan explains.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases
Russia dumps plutonium disposition agreement with US
Gaza belongs to Palestine, must be governed by Palestinians: President Erdogan
TRT World videos make it to finals of prestigious Lovie Awards
Russia warns it will shoot down Tomahawks, strike launch sites if US supplies missiles to Ukraine
Germany unveils new measures to counter suspected drone activities
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel in chemistry for pioneering metal–organic frameworks
French budget deal may be reached by year-end, caretaker PM Lecornu says
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir