WORLD
1 MIN READ
Filipino prisoners complain about slow justice amid anti-drug crackdown
Nearly 100,000 people have been arrested in an anti-drug war since Duterte came to power, worsening conditions in the country's overcrowded jails.
Filipino prisoners complain about slow justice amid anti-drug crackdown
Prisons in the Philippines are usually overcrowded, poorly maintained and inadequately guarded. / REUTERS
September 14, 2017

Thousands of people have been killed and more than a 100,000 have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown on the illegal drugs trade in the Philippines. 

President Rodrigo Duterte has been criticised for violating the rights of alleged criminals while many of his supporters have lauded the efforts. 

But the crackdown has also bought dissent in the Philippines, with many citizens demanding changes to the country's penal system.

Recommended

TRT World'sTom Fredericks reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54