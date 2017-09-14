September 14, 2017
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a 100,000 have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown on the illegal drugs trade in the Philippines.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been criticised for violating the rights of alleged criminals while many of his supporters have lauded the efforts.
But the crackdown has also bought dissent in the Philippines, with many citizens demanding changes to the country's penal system.
TRT World'sTom Fredericks reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies