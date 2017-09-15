The Indian government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Rohingya refugees were "a threat to national security," pushing back against condemnation of its plans to deport them.

India's top court is hearing a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's decision to deport Rohingya Muslims, filed by two Rohingya living in Delhi who fled their village in Myanmar's western Rakhine State about six years ago.

The decision to deport Rohingya comes as Myanmar's military crackdown in Rakhine has forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to seek shelter in Bangladesh, in a process the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar says its forces are carrying out their legitimate duty to restore order after guerrilla attacks on August 25 on security posts and an army camp in which about a dozen people were killed.

Deport them all

Close to 40,000 Rohingya Muslims live in India after fleeing Myanmar over the past decade. Nearly 15,000 have received refugee documentation, according to the UN, but India wants to deport them all.

Rohingyas are denied citizenship in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back generations.

Some groups allied to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party have stepped up calls for Rohingya to leave, and Modi said last week that India shared Myanmar's concerns about "extremist violence" in Rakhine state.