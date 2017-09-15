Iceland’s prime minister on Friday called for a second snap election in less than a year after one party in the ruling coalition quit the government.

The outgoing party, Bright Future, cited a “breach of trust” after prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s party allegedly tried to cover up a scandal involving his father.

The outgoing government would be the shortest-living in the history of Iceland, whose economy was wrecked by the collapse of its banking system nearly a decade ago.

The previous government was felled by the Panama Papers scandal over offshore tax havens last year.

“We have lost the majority and I don’t see anything that indicates we can regain that. I am calling an election,” Benediktsson told reporters.

He said he would be looking to hold the election in November though that would mean it would not be possible to finish next year’s budget.

It is ultimately up to President Gudni Johannesson, whom Benediktsson will meet with on Saturday, to make the decision on a new election.

If he accepts the call for an election he is likely to ask the government to stay in place until a new coalition is formed but he could also ask other parties to try form a majority.

The scandal

Bright Future accused Benediktsson of failing to inform the government that his father had signed a letter supporting a convicted paedophile’s bid to have his criminal record erased after serving five and a half years in prison.

“I was shocked to hear that. I could never sign such a letter and I would never defend such a deed,” the 47-year-old Benediktsson said.