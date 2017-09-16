Serbia ran out 87-79 winners over Russia in their Eurobasket semi-final on Friday after a superb surge midway through the first half put them on the road to victory in a tough, tight encounter in Istanbul.

They will meet Slovenia in Sunday’s final, which will be the first time two men’s senior national teams from the former Yugoslavia clash in a European basketball decider.

After a tight first period, Serbia streaked into a 16-point lead thanks to a 14-0 run midway through the second period as the Russian offence stalled completely.

The Serbs held on to lead by 14 at the break on the back of a towering display by center Boban Marjanovic, who racked up 13 first-half points and three assists, including a sublime bounce pass to Vladimir Lucic for an easy basket.