WORLD
2 MIN READ
Koala survives 16 km drive trapped under jeep
The koala has been released back in to the wild after the perilous 16 kilometers adventure.
Koala survives 16 km drive trapped under jeep
A koala sits trapped behind the wheel of a car prior to being rescued in Adelaide, South Australia, September 9, 2017 in this handout picture distributed to Reuters on September 16, 2017 / Reuters
September 16, 2017

A koala survived a 16-kilometre (10-mile) road trip in Australia clinging to the axle of a four wheel drive vehicle, before the driver stopped and heard the cries of the traumatised animal.

The female koala had crawled into the wheel arch while the car was parked in the hills on the outskirts of Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia.

The fire brigade was eventually called to take the wheel off in order to help a wildlife rescue worker free the animal.

“I could smell her burnt fur,” Jane Brister, from Fauna Rescue, told Reuters in a phone interview on Saturday. “It would have been hot in there.”

Sadly, although the koala was uninjured, Brister said the animal was a lactating mother which meant her joey - the term for infant marsupials - was missing.

Recommended

“I searched that night and the next day, and the next, but I never found it,” she said.

After a couple of days of feeding in captivity, Brister released the koala back into the wild.

Koalas, often inaccurately described as “bears”, are marsupials, an order of mammals whose young are suckled in a pouch.

The koala was listed as a “vulnerable” species under an Australian conservation law in 2012. 

There are fewer than 100,000 of the animals left in the wild, perhaps even as few as 43,000, according to Australian Koala Foundation estimates.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54