The dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale was crowned best TV drama on Sunday at this year's Emmy Awards, also winning best drama writing and directing and earning Elizabeth Moss a best actress statuette and Ann Dowd a best drama supporting actress award.

Veep and Saturday Night Live were also big winners.

Sterling K. Brown won his second back-to-back Emmy for his role in the series This Is Us and in his speech honoured Andre Braugher, who was the last black man to claim top drama performance honours, for Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998.

Donald Glover won the best comedy actor for Atlanta, which he created and which carries his distinctive voice, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus was honoured for a sixth time for her role as a self-absorbed politician in the comedy Veep, named best comedy for the third time.

Frances Read reports from Los Angeles.

Sean Spicer

Emmy's host Stephen Colbert took shots at US President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits, but it was the appearance of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer that stunned the star-studded audience, including Melissa McCarthy.

A beaming Spicer, donning a suit and bow tie, walked on stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles wheeling in a podium that looked like the one he used to stand behind while addressing journalists at the White House, except it had ‘The Emmys Hollywood’ written on it.

McCarthy, who won a guest actress Emmy award this year for parodying Spicer on NBC’s late night sketch show Saturday Night Live, expressed surprise and laughed as she tapped her nose.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said while pointing his finger at Colbert, the Emmys’ host.

“Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego,” Colbert deadpanned, before pointing at Spicer and saying, “Melissa McCarthy everyone, give it up,” as Spicer laughed and shook his head.

Saturday Night Live took the Emmys by storm by winning three early awards.

After the show’s most-watched season in 23 years, Alec Baldwin won the comedy supporting actor Emmy for his withering impersonations of Trump, while Kate McKinnon was a winner for her spoofs of his presidential election rival Hillary Clinton and White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

All Winners

Drama Series: The Handmaid's Tale.

Actor, Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us.

Actress, Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale.

Directing, Drama: Reed Morano, The Handmaid's Tale.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown.