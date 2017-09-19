The US Senate overwhelmingly authorised $700 billion in defence spending Monday, a substantial increase over 2017 funding and nearly five percent more than President Donald Trump had requested.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 allows for increased spending on new F-35 fighter jets, ships and M1 Abrams tanks, raises military pay by 2.1 percent and authorises nearly $5 billion for Afghanistan security forces, including a program integrating women into the country’s national defence.

It also authorises $8.5 billion to boost US missile defence – a full $630 million above Trump’s baseline request – at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea over its testing of nuclear devices and ballistic missiles.

The bill provides for $60 billion in war funding known as Overseas Contingency Operations, and boosted military enlistment figures by 7,000.

The legislation, one of the cornerstones of congressional bipartisanship over the decades, passed 89 to 8.

The House of Representatives passed its version in July, and the two chambers will now need to thrash out a compromise bill.

Keeping faith with those in uniform