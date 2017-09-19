WORLD
Merkel eyes fourth term as Germans head to the polls
If Angela Merkel wins another term, as the latest polls suggest, the world's focus will turn to her pick for a coalition partner and its influence on the government's policy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Freiburg in Germany on September 18, 2017. / Reuters
September 19, 2017

Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term in office as German chancellor as the country heads to the polls on Sunday. 

Although her position looked a little weak in light of the refugee crisis of two years ago, most analysts and the latest polls suggest that her Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) will be re-elected. 

If she does get re-elected, her pick for the coalition partner will become the focus of the world's attention to see how it will influence the government's policy which will have a far-reaching impact on the country and region.

TRT World 's Francis Collings reports from Berlin.

