An Iranian television translator defended himself after being criticised for soft-balling US President Donald Trump’s attacks on Iran in his maiden speech to the UN General Assembly.

Nima Chitsaz, a translator for state broadcaster IRIB, said on Wednesday he had decided in the heat of the moment to spare his Persian-speaking viewers from the verbal attacks by Trump.

As a result, when Trump accused Iran of being a “depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos,” Chitsaz’s Persian translation was simply: “Iran speaks of destroying Israel.”

Trump later told the UN assembly: “Other than the vast military power of the United States ... Iran’s people are what their leaders fear the most.”

This was translated for Iranian viewers as: “The US Army is a very strong army and the Iranian nation is a very strong nation.”

“This is what causes the regime to restrict internet access, tear down satellite dishes, shoot unarmed student protesters and imprison political reformers” was relayed as: “Many incidents happen in Iran which are unacceptable to us.”