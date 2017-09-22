WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iranian translator takes flak for toning down Trump speech
Translator Nima Chitsaz said he decided in the heat of the moment to spare his Persian-speaking viewers from the verbal attacks by the US president. But he was accused by his countrymen of “censoring and distorting” the speech.
Iranian translator takes flak for toning down Trump speech
US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2017. / AFP
September 22, 2017

An Iranian television translator defended himself after being criticised for soft-balling US President Donald Trump’s attacks on Iran in his maiden speech to the UN General Assembly. 

Nima Chitsaz, a translator for state broadcaster IRIB, said on Wednesday he had decided in the heat of the moment to spare his Persian-speaking viewers from the verbal attacks by Trump.

As a result, when Trump accused Iran of being a “depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos,” Chitsaz’s Persian translation was simply: “Iran speaks of destroying Israel.”

Trump later told the UN assembly: “Other than the vast military power of the United States ... Iran’s people are what their leaders fear the most.”

This was translated for Iranian viewers as: “The US Army is a very strong army and the Iranian nation is a very strong nation.”

“This is what causes the regime to restrict internet access, tear down satellite dishes, shoot unarmed student protesters and imprison political reformers” was relayed as: “Many incidents happen in Iran which are unacceptable to us.”

Recommended

Chitsaz was slammed on social media, with one reformist politician accusing him of “censoring and distorting” the speech.

Even the semiofficial ISNA news agency said that it would further erode trust in the Iranian media.

“Are you paid to translate or to translate whenever you see fit?” wrote one mocking Twitter user.

“You should have translated Trump’s nonsense so that people could better judge this stupid person,” another argued.

Chitsaz responded by saying that the English speech had been left loud enough for people to translate for themselves.

“I think anybody else in my place would not have translated it,” he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria