London stripped Uber on Friday of its licence to operate from the end of September in a huge blow to the taxi app that will affect more than 40,000 drivers in one of the world's biggest cities.

Regulator Transport for London (TfL) said Uber's conduct posed risks to public safety and it would not renew its licence when it expires on September 30. Uber has 21 days to appeal and can continue to operate until the appeal process has finished.

"Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications," TfL said.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has this report from London.