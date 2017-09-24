Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge staved off a surprise challenge from Ethiopian debutant Guye Adola to win the Berlin marathon on Sunday, but missed out on his bid to set a new world record.

Prior to the race, Kipchoge, fellow Kenyan Wilson Kipsang and Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele had all set their sights on breaking Dennis Kimetto’s leading marathon mark of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds along the flat, inner-city course.

Instead, Kipchoge ended up becoming embroiled in a classic tussle with the 26-year-old Adola, making his marathon debut.

The Olympic champion needed until the 41st kilometre of the damp course to shake off his last surviving rival and cross the line in 2:03:32.

Adola finished 14 seconds adrift of the winner, with his Ethiopian compatriot Mosinet Geremew finishing third in 2:06:09.

Kipchoge’s victory was his second in Berlin and Gladys Cherono helped recreate the roll of honour from 2015, with the Kenyan winning the women’s race in 2:20:23 to also record a second win in the event.

”I am happy to have run this race. The conditions were not friendly because of the rain,“ Kipchoge told reporters. ”Luckily there was no strong wind.

“I didn’t expect Adolo but I am happy for him. This is sport.”