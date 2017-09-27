WORLD
1 MIN READ
Eviction of Maasai from Serengeti sparks controversy
Tanzania’s government says it's relocating the Maasai tribe in order to protect its national parks. Locals say the eviction is to make way for a Dubai-based hunting company.
Eviction of Maasai from Serengeti sparks controversy
Evicted tribe members are trying to survive in dire conditions with a lack of basic needs, food, water and shelter. / AP
September 27, 2017

Tanzanian government forces have been demolishing the homes and farms of the Maasai tribe near the Serengeti in the last few weeks in what authorities say is an effort to protect the national parks from overgrazing.

All farmsteads spreading over a 450-square kilometre area have been burned recently.

Hundreds of tribe members say they have been evicted from their ancestral homelands to make way for a Dubai-based hunting company.

Recommended

“This is some sort of chaos. Our animals are going to die, it will become a disaster in Maasailand.” Tom Kairrung, a Maasai leader, said.

TRT World’sDan Ashby has this report from the Serengeti.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria