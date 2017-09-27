Thousands of angry South African trade unionists took to the streets across the nation on Wednesday to call for President Jacob Zuma to resign over alleged top-level corruption.

In Johannesburg roughly 2,000 members of the COSATU (Congress of South Africa Trade Unions), South Africa's largest, marched armed with "Zuma must go, corruption is a crime against humanity" placards.

They accuse Zuma of massive looting of state resources and collusion with the influential Gupta business family which is at the centre of many of the graft allegations against the president.

COSATU, which along with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) party, is in South Africa's ruling coalition but has previously broken ranks and called for the president to go.

COSATU backs Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a former trade union leader and businessman, in the race to replace Zuma as party leader which will conclude at the ANC's elective conference this December.

Zuma, who denies all allegations of corruption, must also step aside as South Africa's president in 2019 when the ANC leader will likely succeed him as head of state.

Ramaphosa: 'man of good morals'

But COSATU's president Sdumo Dlamini, who led marchers in Durban, denied the protests were intended to sway December's conference and insisted they were simply to protest graft.

"(The) ANC needs to prioritise unity so that we can see a united outcome of their conference in December," he told local media.

In Johannesburg, a sea of red-clad demonstrators nonetheless chanted: "We are ready for Ramaphosa."