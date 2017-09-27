The world's global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday hailed as a "major milestone" Russia's destruction of its last toxic arms, one of the country's vestiges of the Cold War.

"The completion of the verified destruction of Russia's chemical weapons programme is a major milestone in the achievement of the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention," said Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He also praised Russian officials for "their professionalism and dedication," adding experts from the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organisation had "verified the destruction."

The last of the Russian arsenal was "destroyed at the Kizner chemical weapons destruction facility in the Udmurt Republic," the OPCW said.

Six other destruction facilities had completed their work and were closed between 2005 and 2015.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier his country would destroy its last chemical weapons on Wednesday.

"This is truly a historic event, taking into account the huge amount we inherited from Soviet times that was enough -- as experts believed -- to destroy all living things many times over," Putin said in televised remarks.

US failing on deadlines