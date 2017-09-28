All foreign flights to and from the Kurdish Regional Government's (KRG) capital Erbil will be suspended from Friday, officials said, as relations between the KRG in northern Iraq and Baghdad have soured after a controversial referendum.

The move marks the first major step taken in retaliation for Monday's vote, which delivered a resounding 92.7 percent "yes" .

More than 3.3 million people, or 72 percent of eligible voters, took part in Monday's ballot, according to the electoral commission.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi has demanded the KRG cede control of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah airports by Friday or face a suspension of direct international flights to and from the northern Iraq region.

The KRG has offered to hold talks with the central government about hosting Iraqi observers at KRG airports to help defuse a crisis triggered by the vote, Kurdish Rudaw TV said on Wednesday.

Rudaw quoted Kurdish Transport Minister Mowlud Murad as saying Kurdish authorities of the the semi-autonomous region were "willing to hold talks with the Iraqi government about sending observers to the international airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah."

Erbil airport director Talar Faiq Salih told AFP that all international flights to and from the city would stop from 1500 GMT (6:00 pm) on Friday following a decision by the Iraqi cabinet.

Regional carriers, including Turkish Airlines, EgyptAir and Lebanon's Middle East Airlines, had already announced that they would be suspending their flights serving the KRG at Baghdad's request.

Baghdad heaped pressure on northern Iraq on Wednesday, demanding they cancel their overwhelming vote for independence while parliament urged the Iraqi central government to send troops to take control of vital oilfields held by Kurdish forces.

Kurdish authorities rejected Baghdad's demands that they should annul the referendum as a condition for dialogue and hand over control of their international airports.

Stepping up efforts to isolate autonomous Kurdish-held northern Iraq, Baghdad demanded foreign governments close their diplomatic missions in KRG’s capital Erbil.

TRT World’sIolo ap Dafydd is in Erbil with the latest.

Border security

Turkey is determined to conduct its dealings in Iraq with the central government after the referendum and the two countries' prime ministers will meet soon, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Bozdag, also a deputy prime minister, said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT that the Turkish armed forces' training of Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters had been terminated and that further steps would follow in response to the referendum.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday that Turkey will not shy away from giving the harshest response to a national security threat on its border, but that is not its first choice after this week's referendum.

Speaking in the central Turkish province of Corum, Yildirim said Turkey, Iran and Iraq were doing their best to overcome the crisis caused by the referendum with the minimum damage.

Turkey, which has threatened to impose sanctions on the Kurds, said its border with northern Iraq remained open, although it may not remain so.

The number of trucks passing through had however decreased.

Retaliatory measures

The referendum has stirred fears of a new regional conflict.

An Iraqi armed forces delegation headed to neighbouring Iran to coordinate military efforts, apparently as part of retaliatory measures taken by the government in Baghdad following the vote.

Iran and Turkey also oppose any move towards Kurdish secession and their armies have started joint exercises near their borders with the Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdish region in recent days.

Iraq and Turkey have also held joint military drills .

Airlines suspend flights

Foreign airlines began suspending flights to Kurdish airports after the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday that international flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah would be suspended.