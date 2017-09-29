The United Nations nuclear watchdog's chief said on Friday North Korea's sixth nuclear test conducted on September 3 showed the isolated country has made rapid progress on weapons development and posed a new, global threat.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased markedly since the test, which led to a new round of sanctions against the DPRK after a unanimous UN Security Council resolution.

"The yield is much bigger than the previous test, and it means North Korea made very rapid progress," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Yukiya Amano said in Seoul.

"Combined with other elements, this is a new threat and this is a global threat," he said after a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Not clear whether 6th test was H-bomb

Amano said the IAEA did not have the capacity to determine whether the North had tested a hydrogen bomb, as Pyongyang has claimed.

"What is most important for now is for the international community to unite," Amano said.

Tensions had already flared after North Korea tested two more intercontinental ballistic missiles and other launches as it pursues its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of international pressure.