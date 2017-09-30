Aid workers in Bangladesh are scrambling to help Rohingya Muslims who arrived in the country after violence erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Meeting the needs of such a vast number of people is a logistical nightmare for the Bangladesh government, UN agencies and aid organisations.

The move seems indefinite because there is nowhere else for them to go.

Many refugees are cramped in school yards without tents, tarpaulin sheets and little aid.

Local Bangladeshis say they had never seen anything like it.

"They look very hungry. They said they hadn't eaten for five days. I felt so sad seeing their faces," said Halima Begum, a local Bangladeshi.

The flimsy tents barely keep out the monsoon rains while food is in short supply and sanitation is virtually non-existent.