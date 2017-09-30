Spain's government said on Saturday that police had sealed off 1,300 of 2,315 schools in Catalonia which had been designated as polling stations for a banned independence referendum.

An official government source said about 163 schools which have been earmarked as voting centres have been occupied by families.

People supporting the referendum have camped out overnight in schools in an effort to prevent an order by the head of the Catalan regional police to evacuate and close polling stations by 6am on Sunday, before the voting is due to open at 9am.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more from Barcelona.

Tens of thousands of Catalans are expected to vote in an independence referendum that will have no legal status as it has been blocked by Spain's Constitutional Court and Madrid has sent thousands of police to the northeastern region to stop it taking place.

But Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Friday that the referendum would go ahead regardless.