US President Donald Trump on Saturday assailed mayor of Puerto Rico’s largest city and other leaders of the island for a slow pace of relief from the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

Trump said his government, which has come under fire for its response, was doing an “amazing job”.

Trump took to Twitter early on Saturday to fire back at Carmen Yulin Cruz, mayor of San Juan.

On Friday, Cruz had criticised Trump's Republican administration and begged for more help, pleas that received widespread television coverage in the mainland US.

“Poor leadership”

Maria, the most powerful storm to strike Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, wiped out the power and communications systems, making it difficult to get food, water and fuel around the island.

The hurricane has killed at least 16 people, according to the official death toll.

Trump, who was spending the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said Cruz was attacking him for partisan reasons.

"Such poor leadership by the Mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico who are not able to get their workers to help," said Trump.

"They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

Trump said he will visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday along with the First Lady Melania Trump.

Cruz, who has been living in a shelter after her home was destroyed in the hurricane, told MSNBC that the issue was not personal and said municipal employees were working as hard as they could.